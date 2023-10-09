Watch Now
Memorial for state parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval happening Monday in Pueblo

The memorial service will be held at Praise Assembly Church on the east side of Pueblo.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 09, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. — Fallen parole officer Christine Guerin Sandoval's memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Praise Assembly of God Church in Pueblo.

Organizers advise people to arrive between 9:45 and 11:00 a.m. The event is open to the public. There will not be a procession associated with the memorial as all events will take place at the church.

A procession was held as Guerin Sandoval was transported from Colorado Springs to her hometown in Pueblo last week.

She died from injuries after she was hit by a vehicle alongside one of her colleagues last week. Law enforcement said they were serving a warrant on Justin Kula, the man who allegedly hit the two officers.

Kula was arrested after a blue alert went out to the community to be on the lookout for him.

He is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $250,000 bond with an advisement hearing late Tuesday afternoon. Kula has an extensive criminal history in Colorado and Texasaccording to court records.

Officer Guerin Sandoval was a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007-2019. She was also awarded the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
