Man in the hospital after an overnight shooting involving police Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving police early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of N. Powers Blvd. and Constitution Ave.

Officers with CSPD, as well as deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, encountered three suspects in a stolen vehicle, who they believed were involved in at least two car jacking attempts earlier in the morning across the county.

The vehicle was spotted just east of the N. Powers Blvd. and Constitution Ave. intersection. Law enforcement attempted to pull over the vehicle, which drove off.

Law enforcement forcibly stopped the vehicle, at which point CSPD says a man in the vehicle got out holding a gun. At this point, an officer with CSPD fired at least one shot at him.

The man was rushed to the hospital, and police say he suffered life-threatening injuries.

The other two suspects ran from the scene, but they were both taken into custody. No other injuries were reported in this incident, and police say there is no threat to the public.

The northwest entrance to the shopping center near the intersection will be closed for the next several hours as law enforcement investigates.

According to Colorado Law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigators in the police involved shooting.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.