Man found guilty on all charges associated with death of Fountain Police Officer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, Devon Bobian, the man accused of killing a Fountain Police Officer was found guilty of all charges in association with the death.

The charges Bobian was found guilty of include:



Murder in the Second Degree

Aggravated Robbery

Menacing

Vehicular Eluding

Aggravated Vehicle Theft in the First Degree

Background:

An arrest warrant was issued for Bobian afterbeing classified as an escapee by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Bobian was tracked to a stolen vehicle located by the Colorado Springs Police Department near the Citadel Mall on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The same evening the vehicle was found traveling southbound towards Fountain where the beginning of a police chase would begin. The chase eventually ended after the suspects crashed the vehicle on a bridge along South Academy Boulevard and the officers began to pursue the suspect on foot.

During the on-foot chase, an officer, Julian Becerra, who was chasing the suspect, fell from a 40-foot bridge. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bobian was later caught and arrested. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder among other charges, and was set for trial in May.

During a trial on Monday, a jury found Bobian guilty of all charges.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled as of yet, and Bobian has a habitual criminal hearing scheduled for July 3. At this hearing, it will be determined if the prosecution has satisfied the burden of proof related to Bobian's charges.

