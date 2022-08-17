Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Dennis Hase was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail after detectives determined that 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich's death was suspicious.

On Aug. 15 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Fountain police were dispatched to the area for a reported overdose and found Weidlich dead on the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was requested after police learned the address was within their jurisdiction.

