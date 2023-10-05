Leaf peeping brings a boom in business for Colorado restaurants and shops

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Leaf peeping season is underway across Colorado. It’s a fun way to spend a fall day, but it also brings a boom in business for local restaurants and shops in communities like Woodland Park.

Eric Cabrera, the owner of The Donut Mill in Woodland Park, said leaf peeping season is one of the busiest times of the year for them, right before the slower season and the colder months approach.

He added, that business at The Donut Mill picked up in the past week, despite the leaves changing this year a little later than most years.

“It’s been unique because of the weather. We haven't had the initial cold snap that we normally do to get the leaves change,” said Cabrera.

He said many people have still traveled from all over to see the fall colors.

“We've seen so many people from Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Denver, Buena Vista, really all over in the local states,” said Cabrera.

The Donut Mill opened in the 1970's, so it's also a tradition for many to bring their family and friends before leaf peeping in Teller County.

“We have families that have been coming here since the year we opened and they're bringing their kids, their grandkids now, and they stop at The Donut Mill on the way to Victor,” said Cabrera.

For many, it’s an adventure they do year after year.

“It’s absolutely beautiful. You can lay down on a trail and look up and see the beautiful golden aspens,” said Janet Jacobs, who stopped in Woodland Park on her way to Cripple Creek to see fall colors.

Like many, her and Katie Tuttle made a quick stop in Woodland Park before heading to the mountains.

“I’ve been here for seven years now, this is a fun excursion we always try to do, stop at The Donut Mill and get some coffee and ice cream,” said Tuttle.

There is still time to check out fall foliage in Teller County. KOAA News5 Meteorologist Alex O’Brien says the colors will be peaking for the season this weekend.

