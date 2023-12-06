Intersection name change coming to I-25 exit in Colorado Springs, closure scheduled Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A closure is scheduled for the Fontanero exit of I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to the city.

The Fontanero Street exit at I-25 will be undergoing a name change to Centennial Boulevard following the near completion of the Centennial Boulevard extension project.

“We’re grateful to our partners at the Colorado Department of Transportation for making this interchange name change to reflect the work done on the Centennial Boulevard Extension project,” Gayle Sturdivant, the city’s acting director of public works, said. “This name change makes it less confusing for the traveling public and invites travelers to access the west side of Colorado Springs through a new route.”

Crews will be in the area performing evening work and changing the sign exits and interstate overhang signage during the evening hours on Thursday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will have the exit shut down on both northbound and southbound sides of the interstate between the hours of 8:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 through 5:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, the City of Colorado Springs said.