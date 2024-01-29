I-25 construction starts Monday in Southern Colorado - from mile marker 139 to 144

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin to perform nighttime guardrail and pothole repairs on both the north and southbound lanes of I-25 in Southern Colorado - from mile marker 139 to 144 - beginning Monday.

Those driving on I-25 should expect restrictions on speed and the reduction of lanes throughout the working area.

The area also has several curves, so extra precautions should be taken, according to CDOT.

Night work hours will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Wednesday night.

The area will be detoured in order to keep one eastbound lane open.

The speed limit will also be dropping to 55 mph.

The project is anticipated to be finished by February 1.