Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region feeling the impact of veterinarian shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is struggling to provide services to Coloradans and their pets because of a veterinarian shortage.

Hiring veterinarians has become increasingly difficult, according to the Humane Society's CEO Duane Adams. He believes there is some hope as more vet schools increase their enrollment.

And new telehealth services adds options for pet owners and takes pressure off of veterinarians.

The big reason for the shortage is veterinarians leave school with a higher debt to income ratio than other healthcare professionals, according to Adams. This discourages people from wanting to join the field.

Adams also believes burnout could be to blame since many veterinarian clinics are short-staffed.