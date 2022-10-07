Here's where you can find pumpkin patches around Colorado

October has arrived and pumpkin patches are open for business.
This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Below is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area.
Colorado Springs area:
Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Where: 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument
Cost: Adults (18-64): $14, kids 4-17: $16, kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Sept. 17-Oct. 30
Times: Tuesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/
Miners' Pumpkin Patch
Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price
Dates: Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Where: 7595 California Drive, Colorado Springs
Cost: $17 per person, children under 2 are free
Dates: Every weekend through October
Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Venetucci Farm
Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs
Cost: $5 general admission adults, kids 8 and under are free (purchase tickets in advance online)
Dates: Friday-Saturday every weekend in October
Times: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wishing Star Farm
Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott
Cost: $12 per person
Dates: Through Oct. 30. Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pueblo area:
Harvest Days
Where: US-50 Business and 33rd Lane, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free
Dates: Every weekend in October. Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
Times: 11 a.m.-dark
More Information: Harvest Days Facebook Site
Milberger Farms
Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person. Kids 2 and under are free. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.
Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October
Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
DiTomaso Farms
Where: 37137 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: Free. Only cost is for pumpkins, which are $8 each.
Dates: Through the end of October
Times: Every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Musso Farms
Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo
Cost: Free
Dates: Starting Oct 8-9
Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Pantaleo Farms
Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo
Cost: Adults: $3, Kids 3 and under: Free
Dates: Oct. 11th: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 12: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 18: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 20: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 25: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.; Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cañon City area:
Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Where: 1649 Poplar Avenue, Cañon City
Cost: Adults (6+): $13. Kids 5 and under: free
Dates: Weekends (Friday-Sunday) until Oct. 31
Times: Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Colon Orchards
Where: 3175 Grandview Avenue, Cañon City
Cost: Pumpkin patch and corn maze admission (adults and kids 5 and up): $8, which includes a pumpkin. Kids under 5 are free (kids under 5 do not include a pumpkin)
Dates: Pumpkin patch and corn maze will continue through the end of October, and the corn maze will be open at half price through early November.
Times: Corn maze & pumpkin patch 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Happy Apple Farm
Where: 1190 1st St., Penrose
Cost: Free
Dates: Sept. 10-Oct. 31. Thursdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Denver area:
Anderson Farms
Where: 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie
Cost: Adult weekday: $17, weekend: $27, kids 3 and under: Free
Dates: Sept. 21-Oct. 31
Times: Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cottonwood Farms
Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette
Cost: Adult (6-64): $5, kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and older: free
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Times: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms
Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Cost: Adults: $15. Seniors (65+): $13. Children (ages 3-15): $11. Kids 2 and under: free.
Dates: Oct. 7-9
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fritzler Farm Park
Where: 20861 Co Road 33, La Salle
Cost: Adults online sale: $13.95. Adults at the gate: $24.95. Kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Select dates Sept. 18-Oct. 30
Times: Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m.
Rock Creek Farm
Where: 2005 S. 112th Street, Broomfield
Cost: General admission (ages 4 and up): $6. Kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Every day from Oct. 1-31
Times: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.