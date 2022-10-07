Here's where you can find pumpkin patches around Colorado

October has arrived and pumpkin patches are open for business.

This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

Below is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area.

Colorado Springs area:

Colorado Pumpkin Patch

Where: 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument

Cost: Adults (18-64): $14, kids 4-17: $16, kids 3 and under: free

Dates: Sept. 17-Oct. 30

Times: Tuesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

More information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/

Colorado Pumpkin Patch - Colorado Kids Ranch

Miners' Pumpkin Patch

Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price

Dates: Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)

Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Miners' Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Where: 7595 California Drive, Colorado Springs

Cost: $17 per person, children under 2 are free

Dates: Every weekend through October

Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm

Venetucci Farm

Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs

Cost: $5 general admission adults, kids 8 and under are free (purchase tickets in advance online)

Dates: Friday-Saturday every weekend in October

Times: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Venetucci Farm

Wishing Star Farm

Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott

Cost: $12 per person

Dates: Through Oct. 30. Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wishing Star Farm

Pueblo area:

Harvest Days

Where: US-50 Business and 33rd Lane, Pueblo

Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free

Dates: Every weekend in October. Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Times: 11 a.m.-dark

More Information: Harvest Days Facebook Site

Harvest Days Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Milberger Farms

Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo

Cost: $12 per person. Kids 2 and under are free. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.

Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October

Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Milberger Farms

DiTomaso Farms

Where: 37137 US-50 BUS, Pueblo

Cost: Free. Only cost is for pumpkins, which are $8 each.

Dates: Through the end of October

Times: Every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

DiTomaso Farms

Musso Farms

Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo

Cost: Free

Dates: Starting Oct 8-9

Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Musso Farms

Pantaleo Farms

Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo

Cost: Adults: $3, Kids 3 and under: Free

Dates: Oct. 11th: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 12: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 18: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 20: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 25: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.; Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pantaleo Farms

Cañon City area:

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Where: 1649 Poplar Avenue, Cañon City

Cost: Adults (6+): $13. Kids 5 and under: free

Dates: Weekends (Friday-Sunday) until Oct. 31

Times: Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

Colon Orchards

Where: 3175 Grandview Avenue, Cañon City

Cost: Pumpkin patch and corn maze admission (adults and kids 5 and up): $8, which includes a pumpkin. Kids under 5 are free (kids under 5 do not include a pumpkin)

Dates: Pumpkin patch and corn maze will continue through the end of October, and the corn maze will be open at half price through early November.

Times: Corn maze & pumpkin patch 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Colon Orchards

Happy Apple Farm

Where: 1190 1st St., Penrose

Cost: Free

Dates: Sept. 10-Oct. 31. Thursdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Happy Apple Farm

Denver area:

Anderson Farms

Where: 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie

Cost: Adult weekday: $17, weekend: $27, kids 3 and under: Free

Dates: Sept. 21-Oct. 31

Times: Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Robin Larscheid

Cottonwood Farms

Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette

Cost: Adult (6-64): $5, kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and older: free

Dates: Through Oct. 31

Times: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cottonwood Farms

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton

Cost: Adults: $15. Seniors (65+): $13. Children (ages 3-15): $11. Kids 2 and under: free.

Dates: Oct. 7-9

Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

Fritzler Farm Park

Where: 20861 Co Road 33, La Salle

Cost: Adults online sale: $13.95. Adults at the gate: $24.95. Kids 3 and under: free

Dates: Select dates Sept. 18-Oct. 30

Times: Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m.

Fritzler Farm Park

Rock Creek Farm

Where: 2005 S. 112th Street, Broomfield

Cost: General admission (ages 4 and up): $6. Kids 3 and under: free

Dates: Every day from Oct. 1-31

Times: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.