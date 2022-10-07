Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Here's where you can find pumpkin patches around Colorado

October is here, and the weather is starting to reflect the Fall season! This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches!
Anderson Farms Pumpkin Patch
Posted at 1:33 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:33:30-04

October has arrived and pumpkin patches are open for business.

This is the time of year for sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

Below is an interactive map of popular pumpkin patches across southern Colorado, and a few up around the Denver area.

Colorado Springs area:

Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Where: 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument
Cost: Adults (18-64): $14, kids 4-17: $16, kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Sept. 17-Oct. 30
Times: Tuesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
More information: https://coloradokidsranch.com/

Colorado Pumpkin Patch.jpg

Miners' Pumpkin Patch
Where: Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Boulevard, Colorado Springs
Cost: $10 pre-purchase online, $12 gate price
Dates: Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Saturdays)
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Miners' Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival.jpg

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
Where: 7595 California Drive, Colorado Springs
Cost: $17 per person, children under 2 are free
Dates: Every weekend through October
Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Long Neck Pumpkin Farm.jpg

Venetucci Farm
Where: 5210 US-85, Colorado Springs
Cost: $5 general admission adults, kids 8 and under are free (purchase tickets in advance online)
Dates: Friday-Saturday every weekend in October
Times: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Venetucci Farm.jpg

Wishing Star Farm
Where: 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott
Cost: $12 per person
Dates: Through Oct. 30. Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wishing Star Farm.jpg

Pueblo area:

Harvest Days
Where: US-50 Business and 33rd Lane, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free
Dates: Every weekend in October. Friday, Saturday, Sunday.
Times: 11 a.m.-dark
More Information: Harvest Days Facebook Site

Harvest Days.jpg

Milberger Farms
Where: 28570 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: $12 per person. Kids 2 and under are free. Price includes all activities and a pumpkin.
Dates: Every Friday, Saturday, Sunday in October
Times: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Milberger Farms.jpg

DiTomaso Farms
Where: 37137 US-50 BUS, Pueblo
Cost: Free. Only cost is for pumpkins, which are $8 each.
Dates: Through the end of October
Times: Every day from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

DiTomaso Farms Pumpkins

Musso Farms
Where: 35779 Hillside Rd, Pueblo
Cost: Free
Dates: Starting Oct 8-9
Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Musso Farms.jpg

Pantaleo Farms
Where: 39651 South Road, Pueblo
Cost: Adults: $3, Kids 3 and under: Free
Dates: Oct. 11th: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 12: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 13: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 18: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 19: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 20: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 25: 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.; Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.; Oct. 27: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pantaleo Farms.jpg

Cañon City area:

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
Where: 1649 Poplar Avenue, Cañon City
Cost: Adults (6+): $13. Kids 5 and under: free
Dates: Weekends (Friday-Sunday) until Oct. 31
Times: Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze.jpg

Colon Orchards
Where: 3175 Grandview Avenue, Cañon City
Cost: Pumpkin patch and corn maze admission (adults and kids 5 and up): $8, which includes a pumpkin. Kids under 5 are free (kids under 5 do not include a pumpkin)
Dates: Pumpkin patch and corn maze will continue through the end of October, and the corn maze will be open at half price through early November.
Times: Corn maze & pumpkin patch 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Colon Orchards.jpg

Happy Apple Farm
Where: 1190 1st St., Penrose
Cost: Free
Dates: Sept. 10-Oct. 31. Thursdays-Sundays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Happy Apple Farm.JPG

Denver area:

Anderson Farms
Where: 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie
Cost: Adult weekday: $17, weekend: $27, kids 3 and under: Free
Dates: Sept. 21-Oct. 31
Times: Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Anderson Farms Pumpkin Patch

Cottonwood Farms
Where: 10600 Isabelle Rd, Lafayette
Cost: Adult (6-64): $5, kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and older: free
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Times: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Cottonwood Farms.jpg

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms
Where: 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Cost: Adults: $15. Seniors (65+): $13. Children (ages 3-15): $11. Kids 2 and under: free.
Dates: Oct. 7-9
Times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms.jpg

Fritzler Farm Park
Where: 20861 Co Road 33, La Salle
Cost: Adults online sale: $13.95. Adults at the gate: $24.95. Kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Select dates Sept. 18-Oct. 30
Times: Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m.

Fritzler Corn Maize.jpg

Rock Creek Farm
Where: 2005 S. 112th Street, Broomfield
Cost: General admission (ages 4 and up): $6. Kids 3 and under: free
Dates: Every day from Oct. 1-31
Times: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rock Creek Farm.jpg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360hurricanerelief.png

Hurricane

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian