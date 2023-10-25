Harlem Wizards take on Southern Colorado teachers in fun-filled fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the second-to-last Sunday in October, the Parent-Teacher Association for Holmes Middle School organized a fun-filled fundraiser where teachers from District 11's west side schools squared off against the Harlem Wizards.

The Wizards are an entertainment basketball team who perform fundraiser events for schools and nonprofits.

Last season alone, the team played in over 450 communities across the U.S., while raising more than $3 million for schools and non-profits.

The event brought in a hefty crowd of students and their parents, all excited and amazed by the talent and good-natured competition on display.

"Through our brand of basketball," Eric Jones, player-coach for the Harlem Wizards said, "trick hoops, alley-oops, and a whole lot more; they're going to leave dribbling basketballs, high-fiving, and most of all, smiling."

According to a release from Holmes Middle School Principal Anthony Karr, the PTA-organized event serves to benefit the school's 2023-2024 year in a number of ways. "Funds will be used towards teacher grants for both classroom and clubs, incentive opportunities, parent workshops, school-wide events, etc."

"All west side D11 schools that feed into Coronado High School," were invited to participate in the event, Karr said. And at least six schools were represented in the assembled team of teachers that competed.

The Holmes Middle School PTA noted that while the majority of the proceeds from the event will go towards Holmes. The other participating schools are set to receive a portion of the ticket sales as well.