Going Pro at the Pikes Peak APEX ⎯ Colorado Springs 16-year-old ready to race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alex Snider, a 16-year-old mountain bike racer from Colorado Springs, is excited and at the same time, humbled as he joins the Pro division of the Pikes Peak APEX.

For those who don't know, the Pikes Peak APEX is a multi-day mountain bike challenge on the slopes of Pikes Peak.

"I'm trying to step it up to more national level races, international level races, and APEX is a great opportunity to do stuff like that," Snider said.

Snider believes he is “lucky” to live in Colorado Springs. He recognizes the benefit to mountain bike racers from the combination of Olympic City meets the mountains.

“There's amazing opportunities here. Super-fast riders, lots of fast group rides, races. There's always somebody to push you farther," Snider said.

He expects a challenge to both his physical and mental skills over the three days and three different courses of the Pikes Peak APEX.

“Mentally it's harder. Also, your body kind of starts to shut down after, like, it goes into recovery mode after every day. But, then you have to go the next day and push yourself to the limit again and again and again,” Snider said.

Showing potential in a race like this gets young riders noticed.

“People for sponsorships look at people in this race, so it'll help you get on a team, get sponsored, go to trips to Europe, that kind of thing," Snider said.

The APEX challenges riders with courses that test fitness and off-road riding technical skills.

Snider also enjoys tough competitors on course who become allies when the race is finished.

“Yeah, everybody wants to beat each other when you're racing, and then afterwards, we're friends, and we talk about everything,” Snider said.

Click here for details on race times and course locations.