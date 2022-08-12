Flag-raising ceremony held for fallen El Paso County deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A flag-raising ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the life of El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

The ceremony took place outside the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. Peery’s memorial — covered in flowers, thank you notes and balloons this week — is a reflection of the person he was to the community he served.

“Any time an event like this happens, I come down and place flowers and pay my respects. But law enforcement, people need to treat them with more respect. They put their lives out there every day,” said Linda Bachmeier, a Colorado Springs resident.

Perry’s full honors funeral service will take place on Monday at New Life Church, located at 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. The service, which begins at 11 a.m., is open to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

Prior to the service, At 10 a.m., a convoy carrying Peery and his family, escorted by an El Paso County Sheriff's Office Mounted Unit and Honor Guard, will arrive at the church. After Peery and family members are inside the church sanctuary, seating will begin for all others in attendance. A parking map is available below for anyone interested in attending.

Immediately following the service an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church. The El Paso County Sheriff's Department is inviting the Colorado Springs community to line the procession route.

Peery's service will be streamed online.