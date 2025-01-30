FBI searching for patients of woman who allegedly posed as doctor, operated Colorado clinic

DENVER — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is searching for patients of a woman who allegedly posed as a medical professional and operated clinics in several states, including Colorado.

According to the FBI, Mary Blakley, also known as "Dr. Mary," operated "body scan" clinics throughout the U.S. from 2011 to today. Most recently, she operated clinics with her husband, Floyd "Fred" Blakley, and associates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

The two are accused of operating a fraudulent scheme where Mary Blakley would conduct "full body scans" at their clinics using an ultrasound machine. The couple reportedly claimed these scans could detect, treat and cure various illnesses, including cancer. The Blakleys and their associates would then prescribe or sell various products to treat and cure the illnesses they diagnosed, according to the FBI.

Mary Blakley, 75, allegedly posed as a doctor and/ or PhD professional from 2002 through Dec. 2024. She used various last names, according to the FBI, including Blakely, Blakleley, Blakeley, Blankley, Cammer, Davis, Petry, Shjlom, and Venable. She also reportedly used several first names, Marye, Marye Yvonnea, Rosemary, Rose Mary, Rose, and Yvonne.

The FBI alleges the Blakleys operated their businesses under a variety of names, including Sonic Waves Research, Living Well Ministry, Living Well Health Club, Living Well Warriors, The Blakley Foundation, Health Screenings 4 Life, Health Scans 4 Life, Health Screening 4 Life, Health Screens 4 Life, and London Bridge Wellness Center.

If you or a family member were a patient of Mary Blakley, or if you have information about her business, you're asked to fill out this form. The FBI said it is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates.