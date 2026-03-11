Erika Kirk appointed to USAFA Board of Visitors, could help vote to recommend Charlie Kirk for honorary degree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Erika Kirk, the widow of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was appointed to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors (USAFA BoV), according to the board’s website.

Ms. Kirk’s official appointment to the BoV appeared to happen quietly over the weekend with no formal announcement.

But it wasn't a sudden decision. In a statement, U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas), who chairs the BoV, said he had encouraged Erika Kirk's appointment months ago and applauded President Trump for it.



"Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," Rep. Pfluger said. "I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy.”

The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

Membership in the Congressionally mandated BoV is attained through appointments by the president and through lawmakers designated by Congressional leadership.

Erika Kirk’s appointment by President Trump comes almost a year after the president first appointed her late husband, Charlie Kirk, a conservative podcaster and co-founder of Turning Point USA, to the board in March 2025.

Mr. Kirk attended his first BoV meeting at the Air Force Academy on August 7 last year, just weeks before his assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10.

After his death, Erika Kirk took over leadership at Turning Point USA. The organization has not returned a request for comment.

The BoV is an oversight committee that monitors the morale, curriculum, academic methods and other issues relating to USAFA. Though it can’t force any change, the board does make recommendations to the Secretaries of Air Force and Defense.

The board submitted its semi-annual report to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Secretary Troy Meink last month.

Ms. Kirk’s appointment occurs just as the Board of Visitors might also be taking up the issue of granting, or recommending, that Charlie Kirk receive an honorary degree from the Air Force Academy.

Following his death, the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates (AOG) considered posthumously granting Charlie Kirk an Association of Graduates membership and an honorary degree from the academy.

The motions stirred up widespread controversy and pushback ahead of the October meeting, leading to both motions being withdrawn for reconsideration in February this year.

A statement from the AOG at the time said hundreds of USAFA graduates, parents and family members reached out ahead of the vote.

Critics of the possible honors said Kirk was too politically divisive and had no military record.

While the AOG doesn’t have the authority to grant an honorary degree, it could pass a motion to recommend that the Air Force Academy seek the authority to posthumously award one to Charlie Kirk.

The AOG Board of Directors met on February 19 and, according to an email from a spokesperson, the question of a motion regarding Charlie Kirk came up.

“After collecting inputs from some graduates and hearing from our CEO, Director [Rod] Bishop moves and Director [Lee] Krauth seconds that the AOG Board refer to the Board of Visitors, and we defer to their judgment on recognition of Charlie Kirk,” the AOG said in an email. “The motion passed by a vote of 12-0 with three abstentions.”

The minutes with the full discussion surrounding the decision aren’t expected to be posted until the end of March, an AOG spokesperson said.

It’s unclear if and when the USAFA BoV might take up the issue of honoring Charlie Kirk and in what form. A request for comment was sent to BoV Chair Rep. Pfluger’s office that has not yet been returned.

If the matter comes up, though, new member Erika Kirk would have a say in the issue.