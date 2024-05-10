Douglas County HS moves graduation from Air Force Academy, concerns over shutting out undocumented families

Douglas County High School on Wednesday moved its upcoming graduation after teachers and union leaders raised concerns that holding the ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy could have prevented undocumented students and their families from attending the celebration.

The new venue for the May 22 commencement — Echo Park Stadium in Parker — “allows us to ensure all who wish to attend can do so and celebrate with our Huskies,” Douglas County High School Principal Tony Kappas wrote in an email to teachers, students and families.

The school’s graduation is on the same date, but the time has been changed to 3 p.m.

Educators had raised concerns that restrictions to enter the Air Force Academy — including requiring adults to present valid forms of photo identification — could have some students and families out.

“We worked closely with our students and families, as well as representatives from the Air Force Academy, to ensure our community understood the security requirements at the Academy and that everyone who wished to attend the commencement ceremony would be able to do so,” Kappas wrote in the email. “Unfortunately, there has been increased scrutiny by some in our community, as well as members of the media, regarding the location of our graduation ceremony.”

