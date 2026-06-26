Donkey Derby Days returns to Cripple Creek this weekend

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A herd of history, music, food and a whole lot of stubborn charm is gearing up to take over downtown Cripple Creek once again for one of the region’s most unique summer traditions.

Donkey Derby Days returns Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, bringing a three-day celebration to the historic mining town that honors the donkeys once used in the region’s gold rush era, and still roaming the streets today.

The annual festival, organized by the Two Mile High Club, serves as a major fundraiser supporting the care of Cripple Creek’s famous free-roaming donkey herd. Dale McKenzie with the event said the festival continues to celebrate the animals that once helped shape the region’s early economy.



Learn more about the event in the video player below.

“It's just an event... fun for the whole family," McKenzie explained. "It's an exciting weekend, and we just want everybody to come out.”

The weekend features a full slate of events designed for all ages, including street fairs, live music, food vendors and family activities spread throughout downtown. McKenzie's grandson Maddox Rox will also be performing.

Of course, the main attraction is the donkey races, where teams of runners and handlers try to coax, encourage, and occasionally negotiate with their four-legged partners to make it down Bennett Avenue faster than the competition.

Festivities kick off Friday, June 26, with vendor booths, a kid-friendly zone and evening entertainment. Saturday brings the signature parade down Bennett Avenue, followed by a full afternoon of qualifying donkey races and themed heats like media and first responders races. Click here for the full schedule.

The weekend wraps Sunday, June 28, with additional races, a professional pack burro competition and closing events across town.

Organizers say the event has been a Cripple Creek tradition for decades, celebrating both the town’s Gold Rush history and the animals that helped shape it.

For visitors, it’s all free. Just bring comfortable shoes, a sense of humor, and maybe a little patience for a donkey that decides it has its own agenda.

"When you plan on coming up, plan on coming up early because parking would be kind of a choice parking," McKenzie added. "It's hard to find parking if you come a little bit later."