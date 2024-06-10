Watch Now
Dennis the Emu reunites with his owner Friday morning thanks to attuned German Shepherd

In the two years that Billie-Sue Mitchell and her pet emu Dennis have spent walking around downtown Colorado Springs (and other locales), they've taken thousands of photos and intrigued just as many onlookers.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 10, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, COlo. — Dennis, a local emu well known for taking public walks with his owner, had been missing since noon on Thursday, June 6. He was last seen in the Security-Widefield area.

Dennisaurus Rex: The emu of Colorado Springs

On Friday morning, a local woman named Courtney Farrell was walking her dog, Jett, when Jett sniffed out the emu. Dennis was tangled and trapped under a tree across from an Amazon facility.

He was completely covered by the tree and likely wouldn't have been found if it wasn't for the attuned German Shepard.

Dennis was safely returned to his owners with a couple of scrapes and missing feathers.

