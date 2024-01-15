'Deaf Night Out' brings deaf community in Colorado Springs together for night of camaraderie Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deaf Colorado and Goat Patch Brewery hosted their first "Deaf Night Out" Friday. This event allows members of the deaf community to come together for a night of camaraderie, laughs, and just to connect with people who speak their first language, according to organizers.

The deaf community can often feel overwhelmed and isolated in social situations, organizers said. Events like this allow them to be surrounded by people who understand what that's like, according to organizers.

Deaf Night Out takes place the second Friday of every month at various locations. For more information, visit Deaf Colorado's website.