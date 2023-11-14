CU College of Nursing launches program to put nurse midwives in rural communities across Colorado

DENVER — The College of Nursing at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is launching a new effort to put more maternity specialists in rural parts of Colorado. Thanks to a federal grant, over the next three years, the college will train 14 certified nurse midwives to work in underserved communities.

College of Nursing assistant professor Denise Smith said in these communities, a nurse midwife can provide an entry into the maternity care system.

“A third of Colorado counties don’t have access to a maternity care provider,” Smith said.

Current nurses or nurse practitioners can apply for the program. Smith said they will get a scholarship and living expense stipend to complete their training. The hope is that nurses already living in rural communities will be interested in expanding their skills.

CU College of Nursing received federal grant to fund midwife program

“Often, the motivation is to be part of that significant experience for women and families, and we’re really looking for people who want to stay engaged with their community in that capacity and play that significant role in their lives,” Smith said.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 15 for the first round. New rounds will open in the fall of 2024 and 2025.

