State law enforcement agencies receive mobile fingerprinting devices from Colorado Bureau of Investigation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies across the state have received mobile fingerprinting devices from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In total, the agency distributed more than 250 were distributed. The CBI said it wanted to get law enforcement this advanced technology to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency to perform on-the-spot identification.

“This technology is a game-changer for officers on patrol,” CBI Director Armando Saldate said. “It allows for rapid identification, which is crucial for ensuring officer safety and making informed decisions during encounters with the public.”

The CBI's goal is to distribute as many devices to criminal justice agencies as possible.

The initiative received a boost when they were awarded with the 2024 Adam Walsh Grant. The funding will be used to purchase additional devices for patrol offers who interact with registered sex offenders.

For more information on the mobile fingerprinting devices, visit the CBI's website.

You can view a list of criminal justice agencies that received devices and how many they got below:

