Company behind Ford Amphitheater looking to expand in northern Colorado

Venu Holding Corp. said Thursday it is in active discussions with several northern Colorado cities about developing a $350 million-plus entertainment destination designed to host concerts, festivals and corporate events year-round. The company is behind the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs.

The proposed venue would have a capacity of about 12,500 and target the growing northern Colorado market, as the cities of Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Boulder were mentioned in the news release. The news release did not mention the specific municipalities with which the company's been communicating.

VENU said the project would feature multi-seasonal programming, immersive entertainment technology and premium hospitality offerings, including private luxury suites and owners clubs.

Founder and CEO J.W. Roth said the company sees strong potential in the region as it continues expanding its Colorado footprint.

The company said the development would aim to become a major entertainment hub for the Front Range and part of its broader national expansion strategy.

"We have long believed in the potential of the Northern Colorado market, and I am excited to share our progress as we continue to scale our Colorado footprint," Founder, Chairman and CEO of VENU JW Roth said. "We are encouraged by the interest we have received across the region and can't wait to share more on this world-class development in the future."

VENU, based in Colorado Springs, owns and operates entertainment venues in Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas.