Colorado's economy will slow down in 2026 despite expected rise in GDP, report predicts

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s economy will continue to grow, but at a slower pace in 2026, according to the 61st annual Colorado Business Economic Outlook released Monday by the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder.

Economists predict Colorado will add 17,500 jobs in 2026, leaving job growth virtually flat at .06%.

The report forecasts that eight of the 11 industry sectors will see some job growth, with the education and health services sectors adding the most jobs next year.

Leisure and hospitality and professional and business services will see job losses, according to the report.

“We've seen a slowdown in the technology-based jobs in the state that were a real driver of our economic growth between 2021 and 2023,” said Richard Wobbekind, a senior economist at the Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder.

Overall, the authors of the report from the Business Research Division at CU Boulder are optimistic about Colorado’s economy despite disruptions like lower population growth, inflation, and tariffs.

The outlook expects Colorado’s GDP will rise 2.9% in 2026, outpacing national growth.

Net exports are projected to improve from a record deficit in 2025.

“Once the trade agreements have gotten into place, we now have the ability to continue to grow our exports at a reasonable pace,” Wobbekind said.

The 61st annual economic forecast is developed by CU Boulder with the collaboration of 130 business, education, and government leaders.