Colorado's Consumer Assistance Program sees increase in need for medical bill dispute assistance

DENVER — It can often feel confusing or hopeless to fight a medical bill that just doesn't look right. The state's Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) has been helping Coloradans for several years.

"It's a free program for consumers that helps them navigate their medical bills," said Priya Telang with CAP.

The number of consumers reaching out for help is on the rise. The organization served 684 people in 2022 and 777 in 2023. As of the end of October, CAP has already helped more than 800 Coloradans.

"We just reached over $10 million in savings to consumers, which is thrilling for us to return that money back into our consumers' pockets, but it's also disappointing that we have to do that in the first place," said Telang.

There have been changes to protect consumers over the years, including the No Surprises Act and a 2023 Colorado law that prohibits medical debt from appearing on credit reports. However, consumers still find themselves with bills that have unnecessary codes and overcharge issues.

CAP said there's another reason why consumers might have sticker shock over the cost of care at their usual medical providers.

"We're seeing hospital systems buying up smaller practices, and as those practices are getting bought up and consolidated, we're noticing a higher increase in billing amounts," said Telang.

CAP will advocate on a patient's behalf and join them on calls to sort out the issues with a bill, whether it's with a hospital system, insurance company or a matter of activating a prescription rebate.

Telang shared this advice to consumers whenever they receive a medical bill.

"Once you receive the bill in the mail, wait to pay it until you look at the Explanation of Benefits and all of the other pieces that come along with to make sure that your insurance is paying what they need to pay, and that the hospital is billing what they need to bill," she said.

To contact CAP to receive free assistance with disputing a medical bill, click here.