Colorado will soon begin enrolling families in Summer EBT food program for second year

The Colorado Department of Human Services will soon begin enrolling families in the Summer EBT program for a second year.

2024 was the first year that Colorado implemented in the federally-funded program, which gives eligible children $120 for summer groceries.

Last summer CDHS was able to automatically enroll more than half a million Colorado children. They were identified based on enrollment in other programs, like the National School Lunch program, SNAP benefits or Medicaid.

Abby McClelland, director of the food and energy assistance division for CDHS, said most families will be automatically re-enrolled this summer.

“Our aim is to get benefits as quickly as the school year ends as possible and we expect that benefits will be going out on those existing cards beginning in May,” McClelland said.

If a family has misplaced a card, they should contact CDHS to get a replacement. For families who were not enrolled last year but believe they may be eligible, McClelland encouraged them to apply on the CDHS website.