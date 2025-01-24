Colorado voters prioritize pocketbooks over politics, new poll finds

DENVER — A poll conducted by a political nonprofit shows Colorado voters prioritize their pocketbooks over politics.

The poll, which was conducted by One Main Street Colorado in December 2024, surveyed 1,225 voters across the state, including Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Larimer counties and the Western Slope.

Coloradans surveyed said they are most concerned about the cost of living. They also said that, despite their own political affiliation, they feel the Republican Party does a better job addressing inflation and representing the working class.

When asked to name the most challenging issues facing Colorado, the top answers were the economy (29%), housing (27%) and immigration (24%).

One Main Street Colorado, a political nonprofit focused on rebuilding the middle class, told Denver7 the findings indicate the Democratic Party needs to recalibrate its focus.

“We allowed respondents to give open-ended answers to questions rather than multiple-choice, and voters screamed one thing: focus on the economy and the cost of living. This transcended party lines,” said Andrew Short, executive director of One Main Street Colorado.

Among all voters polled, 72% agreed with the statement, “The Democratic Party needs to recognize that most voters have legitimate concerns around immigration, taxation, and the cost of living” rather than moving in a more progressive direction.

The poll also found a divide between those who voted for Donald Trump, who ultimately won the presidency in November, and those who supported Kamala Harris, who received the majority votes in Colorado.

Trump voters’ top concerns were evenly split between the economy and immigration. Among Harris voters, the top concerns were anti-Trump (19%), women’s rights (18%), and character (17%), while the economy and immigration ranked lowest.

Keating Research Keating Poll

The poll determined both parties need to improve their public image. The Colorado Democratic Party had a 51% unfavorable opinion from those polled, while the Republican Party received a 56% unfavorable opinion.

“Voters are clearly saying pocketbooks over political ideology,” Short said.

Overall, 68% of voters want lawmakers to prioritize reducing financial burdens on families and small businesses with good-paying jobs. Only 26% felt rent controls, free health care and minimum basic income should be the focus.