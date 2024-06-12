Colorado to use $826 million in federal funds to expand high-speed internet availability

Colorado is another step closer to providing more high-speed internet access across the state.

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved the state's plan to expand broadband across Colorado, allowing officials to access more than $826 million for the project.

The money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which set aside millions of dollars for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program (BEAD).

The funds would provide grants to internet service providers, allowing them to expand internet access in under-served parts of the state.

In a news conference Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the expansion of internet access could help students, seniors, remote workers, and more.

"It's just such a fundamental building block of so many services in our economy, where it is today, and even more so in the future," he said.

The Internet For All program also focuses on affordability, requiring states to propose solutions to address the high cost of internet service. Colorado proposed a low-cost service option for $30 per month.

"It means we're this much closer to getting shovels in the ground, creating good jobs, good quality jobs, and getting our communities connected," said Polis' Deputy Chief of Staff Natalie Quillian.

According to the Colorado Broadband Office (CBO) mapping hub, about 92% of locations in Colorado are served by high-speed broadband. There are 160,426 locations without it.

The CBO aims to connect 99% of Colorado households to high-speed broadband by 2027.

In July, the CBO will open a public comment period for feedback on a draft of grant guidelines and project area maps. A grant application period would open in August or September.