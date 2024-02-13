Colorado students help raise funds for Dolly Parton's initiative 'Imagination Library'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Steele Elementary School students are raising funds for additional books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library - a program that gives children one book per month from birth to 5 years old.

The program will help children in El Paso and Teller Counties.

At Steele Elementary School, the goal is to have each kid raise funds of $6 each, which is enough to fund books for two children.

“Our goal is for students to realize they can make a difference,” Christy Howard, a teacher at Steele Elementary School, said.

One student even created a series of water paintings and made a video about selling them to help raise funds.

The program is made possible by the non-profit Pikes Peak United Way.

“A focus on books and reading in early childhood is vital to future success,” the CEO of Pikes Peak United Way said. “At Pikes Peak United Way, our goal is youth success and family stability. The Imagination Library is part of the solution, providing books to families who might not have the means to buy books for their homes.”

Steele Elementary School will be delivering the funds they raised to United Way on Feb. 13.