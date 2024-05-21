Colorado Springs unveils new AI-powered chatbot 'AskCOS' on city website

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs launched a new AI-powered chatbot to get information to people more easily.

The city calls the new virtual chatbot AskCOS. It's available on both the mobile and desktop versions of the city's website.

In April, the city said AskCOS has already assisted over 3,200 people and provided 4,100 responses.

According to the city, all of the information provided by the chatbot is sourced from the city's website and does not use artificial intelligence to provide answers from any other website or search engine.

The tool is only an informational tool at this time and does not process service requests, those must still be made through the GoCOS App or website.

The company Citibot also has created similar chatbots for Denver and other municipalities across the country.