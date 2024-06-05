Colorado Springs teen taking test on endurance in APEX mountain bike race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mountain bike racers are putting in some final miles getting ready for this weekend’s Pikes Peak APEX race.

Ian Hunt, who is heading into his senior year at Coronado High School, is looking forward to the three-day event.

“Just going hard. It's an excuse to go fast. And when I'm racing, I like don't have to worry about other trail users,” Hunt said.

Hunt started racing when he was in sixth grade and is now a top contender in the high school ranks. His choice is bike trail time over screen time.

“Biking’s a way for me to get outside. And it's easy for me to think while I'm on a bike, Hunt said.”

He works as a mentor at the non-profit Kids on Bikes.

The Pikes Peak APEX is a new kind of challenge.

“I've done two days, back-to-back racing. I've never done a three-day race but I'm feeling pretty confident in it, I usually put in big miles back to back to back, Hunt said.”

He's aware of the many fast riders who compete at the APEX. He also knows this kind of race requires more than just speed. One of his strengths is endurance.

“Where I shine is where everybody's going to be really tired and I can just, I'm just going to motor past them. Yeah, I'm not fast, but I can go forever,” Hunt said.

His main goal is to enjoy the experience.

Click here to learn more about the Pikes Peak APEX.