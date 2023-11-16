Police: 1 dead in shooting in front of El Paso County courthouse, no confirmation on any arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs is closed for the day as police investigate a shooting in front of the complex.

CSPD Spokesperson Ira Cronin says a call came in at 10:03 a.m. for the shooting in front of the courthouse. Officers arriving on the scene found one person deceased outside the courthouse.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The names of the deceased will be released by the El Paso County Coroner.

Cronin says there's no information available on whether police detained or arrested anyone at the scene. He said they are handling this as a homicide investigation.

Firefighters were able to get to the scene within a few minutes to check for patients. CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco says firefighters assisted 2 patients with very minor injuries.

Anyone in the building after the shooting was released using the south entrance to protect the investigation scene.

Tejon St is closed in front of the courthouse between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street. It will be several hours until the scene is cleared and traffic resumes.

If you had a hearing or other business at the courthouse, please check with your attorney or the court clerk to determine the status of your appointment.

KOAA The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs (File Photo)

