Watch Now
NewsState News

Actions

Police: 1 dead in shooting in front of El Paso County courthouse, no confirmation on any arrest

The El Paso County Courthouse is closed for the day due to the ongoing investigation
CSPD hosts a briefing on a shooting that occurred outside of the El Paso County Courthouse this morning.
Shooting investigation at El Paso Co Courthouse
IMG_0357.jpg
Shooting near El Paso County Courthouse
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 14:27:03-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs is closed for the day as police investigate a shooting in front of the complex.

CSPD Spokesperson Ira Cronin says a call came in at 10:03 a.m. for the shooting in front of the courthouse. Officers arriving on the scene found one person deceased outside the courthouse.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. The names of the deceased will be released by the El Paso County Coroner.

Cronin says there's no information available on whether police detained or arrested anyone at the scene. He said they are handling this as a homicide investigation.

Firefighters were able to get to the scene within a few minutes to check for patients. CSFD spokesperson Ashley Franco says firefighters assisted 2 patients with very minor injuries.

Anyone in the building after the shooting was released using the south entrance to protect the investigation scene.

Tejon St is closed in front of the courthouse between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Street. It will be several hours until the scene is cleared and traffic resumes.

If you had a hearing or other business at the courthouse, please check with your attorney or the court clerk to determine the status of your appointment.

El Paso County Courthouse
The El Paso County Combined Courts building on Tejon St in Colorado Springs (File Photo)

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives