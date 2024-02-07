Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and Space Foundation to host Black History Month event on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has teamed up with the Space Foundation to host an event that celebrates Black History Month.

It's called Black Wings Family Day.

The celebration will feature family activities, food trucks and a historical performance by Gigi Coleman - the great-niece of Bessie Coleman, the first black pilot in the entire world. Gigi will share her Aunt Bessie’s story of adversity.

The performance will aim to inspire people to follow their dreams and to dream big about what they can achieve - just like her aunt Bessie used to do.

“Because she couldn’t be trained in the United States, due to segregation and racism, she went abroad. So, she studied in France and Germany, became a licensed pilot, and came back to the U.S. to teach other African American men how to fly,” Leah Davis Witherow, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum curator of history, said.

Black Wings Family Day will be free for the public to attend. It will be held Saturday, Feb. 10 from 12-3 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center on 925 Institute Street in Colorado Springs.

If you cannot make it to the event, you can always visit the Colorado Springs Museum’s Annex building to see this exhibit for free. The building is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

If you cannot make it to the museum, there are free virtual tours, here.