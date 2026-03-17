Colorado Springs parks turn on sprinklers early amid dry winter conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city's parks system has activated its sprinklers well ahead of schedule this spring, a move driven by abnormally dry winter conditions and low snowpack, Colorado Springs Parks Maintenance and Operations Manager Eric Becker said.

"I've been doing this many, many years. Maybe 3-4 times I can remember getting the water on this early in our parks system," Becker said.

The early activation comes as plants across the city begin emerging from their winter dormancy — a period Becker described as critical for their survival.

"This year's been an epic year in terms of dry weather," Becker said.

Typically, the city's irrigation systems don't come online until at least April 1. This year, the dry conditions pushed that timeline significantly earlier.

City Parks Are Turning on the Water Early, But They Won't Exceed Their Limit

"Normally it doesn't come on until at least April 1st or later than that," Becker said.

With plants beginning to wake up after winter, Becker said the timing of watering is especially important.

"Plants are coming out of dormancy, so this is a critical time," Becker said.

As for concerns about overall water consumption, Becker said the parks department is allocated 24 inches of water per year from Colorado Springs Utilities. In wetter years, unused water is returned to the general fund. In a drier year like this one, more of that allocation may be drawn upon — but Becker said usage will not exceed the 24-inch limit.

"We're taking that water at a critical time right now and deciding to use it to save plants," Becker said.

The city also works to conserve water by planting native grasses in areas that see less foot traffic. Those grasses require less watering and maintenance than traditional turf.