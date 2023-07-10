Colorado Springs man arrested in Nebraska after allegedly pointing rile at another person at highway rest area

LEXINGTON, Neb. – A Colorado Springs man was arrested in Nebraska after allegedly pointing a rifle at someone else at a highway rest area over the weekend.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received a report shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday about a verbal altercation between two men at the Interstate 80 rest area at mile marker 226.

The victim in the altercation told first responders that the man he was arguing with pulled out a rifle and pointed it towards him, according to a news release from the NSP.

The victim then told troopers the saw the other man place the rifle into a minivan, then get into a different vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, and the minivan then departed the rest area together, eastbound on I-80. Troopers were eventually able to find the Malibu near mile marker 223 and perform a traffic stop.

The driver, Johan McKinley, 28, of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody, the release states.

Deputies with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office were able to also find the minivan, being driven by the suspect’s girlfriend and found the rifle, which was defaced.

Troopers also discovered that McKinley is prohibited from possessing a firearm and was in violation of a protection order held by his girlfriend against him.

The suspect was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a short rifle, violation of a protection order, and no driver’s license.

He was booked into the Dawson County Jail, deputies said.