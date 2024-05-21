Colorado Springs Fire Department works to save man trapped in garbage truck Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to rescue a man from a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The man was asleep inside a dumpster when the garbage truck picked him up, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department, and proceeded to dump him inside the back of the truck.

The department said that the driver of that truck continued their route, and then along East Boulder at UC Health Memorial Central, the driver heard the man calling out for help.

Crews were using a fire truck ladder to remove the man by lifting him. The department said he was taken to the hospital right there to get checked out for minor injuries.