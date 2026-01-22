Colorado Springs, El Paso County leaders opposing state lawsuit on Space Command relocation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Springs and El Paso County leaders are pushing back against the State of Colorado’s lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to move U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

President Donald Trump announced the relocation last September.

While many local officials and businesses have voiced concerns about the move, city and county leaders believe the state’s legal challenge could undermine national security interests and strain relationships with federal defense leaders.

One Colorado Springs-based tech company, BlueStaq, said it respects the president’s authority and views the lawsuit as a distraction from the mission.

Since 2018, Bluestaq has supported military space operations in Colorado Springs. The company specializes in enterprise data management.

Bluestaq CEO and co-founder Seth Harvey said the announcement was difficult to hear.

“To think that somebody could potentially do portions of it better. I think it hurts your pride a bit,” Harvey said. “But it’s not about your feelings or pride.”

Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser filed the lawsuit last October, seeking to challenge the relocation decision.

On Wednesday, however, Colorado Springs city and El Paso County leaders announced they are filing an amicus brief opposing the lawsuit and backing the Trump administration’s motion to dismiss the case.

President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said the brief is meant to highlight impacts the state failed to address.

“This amicus brief is about ensuring the court understands the local, economic and national security implications of this lawsuit.... Implications that were not considered in this filing,” Kleymeyer said.

El Paso County leaders echoed that stance.

“We, as the Board of County Commissioners, respect that decision and respect the authority,” El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner said. “We support the President.”

From a contractor’s perspective, Harvey said the lawsuit risks diverting attention away from ongoing operations.

“It’s about moving forward,” Harvey said. “The truth is that Space Command is going to Alabama, and we will still be responsible for a significant portion of the mission.”

While Space Command headquarters relocates, Harvey noted that much of the Space Force’s operational work will remain in Colorado. He said it still requires continued collaboration between Colorado Springs and Huntsville.

Looking ahead, the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC said the Colorado Aerospace and Economic Council plans to lead a delegation to Alabama this October to explore future partnership opportunities.