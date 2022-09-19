Colorado Springs authorities seeking help finding local missing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Leonor Enriquez, 59, was last seen on Sept. 11 around 8 p.m. near Sinton Road and Filmore Street, police said.

Enriquez is described as a 59-year-old female, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD CSPD seeking public's help in locating 59-year-old Leonor Enriquez

CSPD is asking for help to locate Leonor to verify her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.