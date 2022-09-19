Watch Now
Colorado Springs authorities seeking help finding local missing woman

Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 19, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Leonor Enriquez, 59, was last seen on Sept. 11 around 8 p.m. near Sinton Road and Filmore Street, police said.

Enriquez is described as a 59-year-old female, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

CSPD is asking for help to locate Leonor to verify her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.
