Colorado Springs Airport is offering half off parking this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Airport is offering savings on parking this holiday season.

The airport is offering 50% off daily long-term parking. That amounts to just $4 a day to park your car. This starts on Dec. 20 and will run through Jan. 2.

Smaller airports often cost more than the Denver International Airport, Dana Schield, a Colorado Springs Airport representative, said about the need for discounted parking.

While small, the Colorado Springs Airport has seen a recent rise in travelers. Last month, the airport saw a 20% increase in travelers, with over 211,000 customers flying at the airport. For the first time in a while, travelers had to park in the overflow lots. Offering discounted parking is the airport’s way of showing customer’s appreciation for their bookings.

“Our short-term and long-term lots, during the Thanksgiving travel period, overflowed into our overflow lot. That being said, we always have plenty of space, and we are not going to turn anybody away, so we are looking at possible solutions for additional parking and ways that we can accommodate these additions in rises that we are seeing," Schield said.

If you wish to take advantage of the discounted parking, you must park in the long-term lot. No coupon is required, but you will have to exit through a booth with a person working to get the discount.

“We recognize that everybody has a choice when they fly so our parking promotion is just a way of thanking our travelers who do make the choice to fly COS, especially during the holiday season, when travel is already stressful enough," said Schield.