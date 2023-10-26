Colorado sees increased bear activity and reports later in the season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are busy with calls about bear encounters.

“A bunch more bear calls later this season than normal,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Corey Adler said.

Increased bear activity and reports of problems are typical in the fall, only this year it is lasting longer than normal.

Extended unseasonably warm weather is the reason.

“Yes, the bears are still going to be around for a while,” Adler said. “They are out there with plenty of food. And, they're just going to keep eating and eating and eating until it starts getting a little colder here.”

Until there is cold and snow that sticks around, there is a request to use bear aware prevention measures to keep them away from things like garbage and bird feeders that lead to bad feeding habits.

Those habits raise the odds of negative confrontations with people.