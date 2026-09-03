Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges planning ahead for Labor Day weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to plan ahead as many Coloradans head outdoors for Labor Day weekend.

“We have another wonderful three-day weekend coming up. Some great opportunities for us to get outside and enjoy all that Colorado has to offer. But what we’re really asking people as they get out this weekend is to be safe and to know before you go,” said Rachael Gonzales, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Northwest Region.

CPW says people heading out should check the weather first and pack accordingly. Afternoon thunderstorms have been common recently, and officials say conditions can change fast.

“Whether an area is open, it may be closed, knowing the weather forecast, being prepared for that. So making sure you’ve got rain jackets, you’ve got water, all of that stuff, but also checking for fire restrictions,” Gonzales said.

Bear activity and gear reminders

Officials also want campers and other outdoor recreationists to be aware of increased bear activity this year. They say securing food and trash can prevent human and bear conflicts.

CPW also reminds people to wear a life jacket when boating or paddleboarding and to make sure they have the right gear before heading out.

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