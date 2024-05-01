Colorado Parks and Wildlife to distribute $3 million to help more young people enjoy the outdoors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be distributing $3 million to programs increasing young people's access to the outdoors.

“The Outdoor Equity Grant Program exemplifies our dedication to fostering accessibility and diversity in our outdoor spaces as mission-critical to CPW,” CPW Director Jeff Davis said. “Through this program and our continued commitment to it, we are expanding opportunities for underserved communities while also reaffirming our mission to ensure all Coloradans can experience a connection to the natural world.”

The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP) will be awarding $3 million in Outdoor Equity Grants this December.

OEGP asks those interested to fill out and submit their preliminary letter of interest by June 4 to be considered for full funding. Those can be found here.

After the first round of submissions, the programs that align with the CPW's ideals will be asked to submit a longer submission form that will require budget details and organizational information. This part of the application process will begin in September.

CPW said that nonprofits, government entities, school districts, for-profits and federally recognized tribes that wish to increase accessibility to the outdoors for youth who have been previously excluded, can apply for grants of up to $100,000.

"I encourage all eligible groups to apply for the Outdoor Equity Grant Program,” Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs said. “This program resonates deeply with the Department of Natural Resources’ mission as we strive to ensure that every Coloradan, regardless of background, can enjoy and benefit from our state's rich natural resources. By supporting diverse and inclusive outdoor experiences, we not only fulfill our mission but support job training, inspire the next generation of leaders, and enrich the fabric of our communities."

The OEGP Board will accept and review the letters from organizations that are looking to support outdoor activity and learning in Colorado, cultural competency for working with the target populations of the OEGP, demonstrate a commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, and those who will increase the capacity of the communities they serve in the outdoors.

CPW invites those who have previously been awarded grant money through this program to reapply if they have spent at least half of their grant money previously received.

The CPW board will be hosting a virtual Q&A for applicants on May 14 at 10 a.m. You can register here.