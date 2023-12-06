Colorado Parks and Wildlife releases grant money to shooting ranges across the state

DENVER — CPW announced just over $800,000 in grants for shooting range projects across Colorado.

The funding is a part of the agency's Shooting Range Development Program (SRDG) which seeks to provide towns, counties, shooting clubs, and more organizations across the state the ability to expand shooting and archery ranges across Colorado.

More than $7.9 million in grant funding was distributed to 93 shooting and archery projects across Colorado since the program's inception in 2010, according to CPW.

“CPW values partnership and collaboration with local ranges that are working to provide high-quality shooting opportunities,” CPW’s Grants Manager Travis Long said. “With Colorado’s growing population, the need for safe, accessible ranges continues to rise and the SRDG program is a critical program to help meet that rising demand.”

One of the ranges receiving funding is in El Paso County, and another is located in Teller County.

The Pikes Peak Gun Club in eastern El Paso County is getting $120,000 for range improvements. The Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center in Cripple Creek is also getting just over $85,000. The money will be used to add shade shelters, according to CPW.

The funding for these grants is available through federal excise taxes generated by the sale of hunting and shooting equipment, in addition to funds generated through donations made through specialty hunting and fishing license plates.

Local partner agencies also commit at least 25% in matched funds to the project work, CPW said.

