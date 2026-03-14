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Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovers body of missing boater at Lake Pueblo State Park

A missing boater at Lake Pueblo State Park. Officials say the waves at the lake were so strong, they took over the boat, causing it to capsize, sending two men overboard.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing boater at Lake Pueblo State Park
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Update |11 p.m. Friday:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that the body of the missing boater was recovered around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The officers also recovered the body of a dog that was found underneath the capsized boat, and it was turned over to animal control officers.

CPW is encouraging all park visitors to wear life jackets while partaking in water recreation activities.

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Original coverage:

Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are at Lake Pueblo State Park searching for a missing individual.

Officials say that they're on scene near Pedro's Point after discovering a capsized boat.

A CPW official says that two men were on a fishing boat when it was capsized by rough waters. The first report of the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday.

CPW says water in this area is approximately 40 feet deep.

As of the latest update, one boater has been transported for medical care. After the boat flipped, he was able to flag down another boater who helped him to shore.

Officers continue to search for the second boater with a remote-controlled underwater vehicle.

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Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

State lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would essentially reverse a Colorado Supreme Court decision to allow cities and counties to give noise permits to private businesses.

Colorado lawmakers give initial approval to noise ordinance bill

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