Colorado officials fight military’s attempt to move Air National Guard members to U.S. Space Force

The U.S. military’s proposal to unilaterally move potentially hundreds of Colorado Air National Guard members involved in space operations to the Space Force is facing pushback from Gov. Jared Polis and most of the state’s congressional delegation.

The proposal, which would affect guard units in several states, is aimed at bolstering the newest military branch. In Colorado, that would mean moving members of the guard who fall under Polis’ authority into the federal military service.

But Polis, along with Democratic members of the state’s delegation, warns that such a transfer would undermine local authority and emergency readiness, while undercutting the will of members of the guard who didn’t sign up for that branch. Officials from many other states have protested, too.

The Air Force is seeking approval from Congress to explicitly waive a requirement that it obtain governors’ approval before transferring Air National Guard units to the Space Force.

The move, dubbed Legislative Proposal 480, was submitted by the Air Force to be included in the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, the legislation that sets military policy. It is set to be considered by the House Armed Services Committee this week, though it still faces a monthslong journey — with looming debate and amendments in both chambers of Congress — before becoming law.

