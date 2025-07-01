Colorado man worries cashless venues create hardship for families on fixed income

DENVER — Denver7 is getting answers for a viewer who, during a recent trip to Coors Field with his family, found out the venue is cashless.

“I went to the 6/26/25 Rockies game, set a budget for the day, brought cash to cover expenses for food and Rockies memorabilia. Upon arrival discovered none of the vendors would accept cash. I live on a fixed income, [and] by refusing to accept cash, I felt encouraged, coerced to spend over my planned budget. This feels unfair and biased in favor of the wealthy,” Jeff Bishop wrote in his email to our newsroom.

Under House Bill 21-1048, Colorado retailers are required to accept cash. Those who do not comply face a $250 fine.

In 2021, Coors Field transitioned some of its concession stands to cashless as the ballpark implemented COVID-19 precautions. Today, the "Ticket Office, retail locations and most concession stands" are cashless, according to the Colorado Rockies' website.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter took Bishop's concerns directly to Colorado leaders for answers on whether Coors Field's cashless business model is legal under state law.

“I'm just thrilled that you guys are covering the story, and I think it's valuable information that you're going to provide,” Bishop said.

Denver7

The Colorado Attorney General's Office has “not filed any cases to enforce the cash acceptance law yet.” A spokesperson would not disclose how many people have filed complaints since the law took effect or why the AG’s office has not implemented any fines for noncompliance.

The spokesperson encouraged people to file a report by going to stopfraudcolorado.gov.

We then went to State Representative Alex Valdez, who sponsored HB21-1048. He said stadiums and other venues are not exempt from the law.

“I've had many conversations since our session got out in May about this particular piece of legislation," Valdez said. "It's impacted the kind of legacy as work that I have done in trying to ensure that all folks can spend money in our community, and so we are actively going to start having conversations with both the attorney general's office and other folks to see what is the mechanism by which we can gain enforcement here."

Valdez highlighted Empower Field at Mile High, which stays in compliance by having an ATM that converts cash into a card. Other venues, on the other hand, have at least one merchant that accepts cash.

“I would imagine [Coors Field is] compliant in some way, but they could be more helpful in guiding people and making sure that their employees know to direct folks with cash-only situations to those solutions,” Valdez said.

According to its website, Coors Field does accept cash at the following concession stands: Section 109 Fanfare, 134 Grille Works, 306 Grille Works and 327 Fanfare. Bishop said no one at the stadium directed him to another option.

Bishop told Denver7 he is concerned about the hardship cashless businesses cause for folks who are on a fixed income. Valdez said he has received a lot of feedback about the law from both businesses and consumers. He hopes to improve the legislation during the next legislative session.

“How it's going to work long term, as we are in an increasingly digital society,” he said.