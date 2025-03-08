Colorado man advocates for awareness after experiencing a stroke at age 22

DENVER — In an alarming trend, strokes are increasingly affecting younger adults, a shift driven by rising controllable risk factors.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows smoking, obesity, hypertension, and opioid use were major risk factors that contributed to a 14.6% rise in strokes among people ages 18 to 44 years old.

Garrett Haag was only 22 and seemingly healthy when he experienced a stroke at work in 2017.

“At the time, I didn’t even know what a stroke was,” Haag said.

His life took a sudden turn when he noticed his left arm falling off his keyboard while writing an email. Confused and frightened, he attempted to stand up but fell. His left leg was also unresponsive.

A co-worker quickly recognized the signs of a stroke and called 911, leading to immediate medical intervention that Haag credits with saving his life.

“Timing was everything,” he told Denver7. “If there was any time that was kind of wasted in between, I wouldn't be here today talking about it.”

Denver UCHealth sees increase in young adults, particularly women, suffering strokes Colette Bordelon

Haag's story underscores a broader medical concern, according to Dr. Mihaela Alexander, medical director of neurology at AdventHealth Littleton.

“80% of the patients that have strokes are actually within this realm of increasing traditional risk factors,” said Alexander.

These risk factors include lifestyle choices that have risen among young adults, such as increased rates of obesity, hypertension, and drug use.

Haag spent months in therapy after his initial hospitalization. He has since returned to work, earned a master’s degree, and even got married, but he stresses the importance of awareness regarding stroke signs among young people.

“It could happen to anyone,” he warned. “Recognizing those signs is huge.”

Alexander emphasized that while strokes can occur at any age, they are becoming more common among younger individuals.

“One in 10 patients I treated is a young patient with a stroke, probably younger than 40,” she noted.

The rise in stroke cases among the young has become a critical issue, making it vital for healthcare providers to identify risk factors and advise lifestyle changes earlier in life.

The acronym recommended to remember the signs and symptoms of a stroke is BE FAST.



B – Balance: Sudden difficulty standing or walking

E – Eyes: Sudden loss of vision or double vision

F – Face: Drooping or uneven smile

A – Arm weakness

S – Speech: Difficulty speaking, slurred or jumbled speech

T – Time to call 911 if you observe any symptoms

"The medical community is becoming more aware of what drives stroke in a young person, and I think we have to be very aggressive as a society identifying those risk factors," said Alexander.

The medical director advocates for a proactive approach to stroke prevention, urging patients to address modifiable risk factors like hypertension, obesity, and smoking.

Haag’s continued recovery serves as a testament to the resilience and potential for healing after a stroke.

“It took 10 months for Garrett to get back to work, but recovery happens," Alexander added. "You have to stay with it and believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

For more information on stroke awareness and prevention, visit AdventHealth's website.