Colorado is in the path of a rare 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse happening Saturday. Here's how to watch

DENVER — A breathtaking and rare show will be happening in the sky above Colorado as a "ring of fire" eclipses the sun Saturday morning.

It's been 11 years since we've seen an annular eclipse, and we are going to get a really good view of it here in Colorado.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth. Because the moon is farther away from earth, it appears smaller than the sun and does not completely cover our star. This creates what is known as a “ring of fire” effect in the sky.

Koji Sasahara/AP An annular solar eclipse is seen in the sky over Yokohama near Tokyo Monday, May 21, 2012. The annular solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun leaving only a golden ring around its edges, was visible to wide areas across the continent Monday morning. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Most parts of Colorado, including Denver, will not see that " Ring of Fire". However, we will be able to see about 82% of the sun, covered by the moon. To get the full experience, you'll have to head to areas in southwest Colorado, like the Four Corners and nearby cities like Albuquerque or Santa Fe, N.M.

The eclipse is generating a lot of excitement. And, because of that, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers about extra traffic, especially along the Highway 160 Corridor.



In Colorado, the eclipse will begin at 9:14 a.m., with the maximum eclipse coverage of about 82% happening at 10:36 a.m. It all comes to an end at 12:06 pm.



HOW TO PROTECT YOUR EYES DURING THE ECLIPSE

The easiest and most popular way to see it is using special solar eclipse glasses — sunglasses are not enough to prevent eye damage. Proper protection is needed throughout the eclipse, from the initial partial phase to the ring of fire to the final partial phase, according to NASA’s Alex Lockwood, a planetary scientist.

There are other options if you don’t have eclipse glasses. You can look indirectly with a pinhole projector that you can make yourself, including one made with a cereal box.

Cameras — including those on cellphones — binoculars, or telescopes need special solar filters mounted at the front end.

Remember: Do not look at the eclipse with the naked eye.

WHERE TO WATCH IN DENVER IF YOU CAN'T DO SO SAFELY AT HOME

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science will have telescopes on hand for the public to watch the eclipse safely. The museum is hosting an eclipse viewing event Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

