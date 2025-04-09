Colorado expert shares steps to address problematic drinking ahead of Alcohol Awareness Month

DENVER — May is Alcohol Awareness Month. Experts use this time to raise awareness about excessive drinking.

Alcohol continues to be a major public health issue, contributing to more deaths than fentanyl overdoses each year. About 178,000 people lose their lives from drinking each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Bill Wright, chief medical officer for Colorado Access, said the symptoms of alcohol use disorder depend on the individual.

“It really is less about the amount and how much is this impacting your life,” Wright said. “Meaning, is it impairing your financial situation, your job, your relationships, your physical health, and you are still unable to pull back on your drinking.”

Wright said there are about 15 to 20 million Americans who would meet the criterion for alcoholism. He recommends a technique called the Three A’s to open up a conversation with yourself or a family member:



Awareness of what is happening

Accepting the reality of the problem

Action through self-care or talking to friends or a provider

“Acceptance does not mean you are condoning it in yourself or somebody else but rather you're fully embracing what's going on and then action,” Wright said.

Wright said there are many options for treatment, including medications to help with cravings and group or individual therapy.

Colorado Access is the state’s largest Medicaid plan. Those who are on or may qualify for Medicaid can visit coaccess.com.