Nearly 40 million Americans are set to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, which is a slight increase from last year, according to AAA Colorado.

If you're one of them, the big difference you'll notice is the price you'll pay for gas.

Watch Sophia Villalba's report and more from AAA Colorado in the video below.

Colorado drivers adjust habits as gas prices continue to increase heading into summer travel season

Around this time of year, higher gas prices are normal because demand starts to pick up and stations switch to summer fuel blends.

“Where we're at ahead of Memorial Day tends to be your floor for the summer. With prices marching upward, hitting a peak in June, July, and then falling after Labor Day — that's the template every year,” AAA public affairs regional director Skyler McKinley said.

Denver7 AAA public affairs regional director Skyler McKinley

However, AAA Colorado said rising oil prices because of the war in Iran is adding even more pressure.

“There's a lot of fear that this might be an ongoing conflict that's going to persistently strain supply for some time. That has led to the commodity price of oil trading higher. We've seen that since late February, when the conflict began, oil has been expensive,” McKinley said.

AAA Colorado Colorado’s statewide average for regular unleaded fuel

Colorado’s statewide average for regular unleaded fuel is now at $4.78 a gallon, up nearly a dollar from just a month ago. That price is about 15 cents away from breaking a state record set in 2022. Diesel prices are already setting record highs week after week.

AAA Colorado said families should budget for gas in the $5 range heading into the July 4 holiday.

Experts told Denver7 if conflict resolves in the Strait of Hormuz, you can expect prices to fall, but they will fall slowly.

“All eyes are on the strait of Hormuz. I anticipate this will be an expensive summer. Oil rises like a rocket, and it falls like a feather. Even if a lasting peace is in store and it's in store in the near term, it's going to take some time for prices to fall,” McKinley added.

The rising gas prices have prompted driver behaviors to shift.

“They become much more strategic in how they go about their lives. That typically means combining errands, that means plotting out trips, and it means not spending fuel that you don't have to,” McKinley said.

For people like Aurora Phlegar, who recently moved to Denver from Virginia, the higher gas prices are already changing her daily habits.

Denver7 Denver resident Aurora Phlegar

“I am definitely walking more and trying to strategize how I can drive less and only going grocery shopping once a week and really choosing where I go,” Phlegar said.

She added that the farther she drove west on her move from Virginia to Colorado, the more expensive gas prices have become. She told Denver7 she is hoping to explore the state despite the high gas prices.

“Just moving here, I definitely want to get out and explore so I’m just trying to budget and think ahead and save for gas,” Phlegar said.

AAA said despite these high gas prices, a record number of people are still expected to travel this summer especially during Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

“July 4 will be the busiest period this go around. It is America’s 250th birthday. There's a ton of programming across major American cities, the national parks, and elsewhere. Memorial Day is also going to be busy. It is the kickoff to the summer travel season,” McKinley said.

Experts said more people will concentrate their trips around the main summer holidays while also sticking closer to home.

“I really anticipate the major holidays will be busier than normal, because folks are concentrating their travel,” McKinley added.

AAA Colorado shared some tips that could save you money on gas:



Using fuel reward apps

Buying gas at places like Costco and Sam’s Club

Keeping your car well maintained

Removing winter gear (ski racks and snow tires)

Driving more carefully and not speeding

“One thing I would advise against is ever driving out of your way to get the cheapest gas. It never saves you money. It costs you more on the gas you spend to get there, and secondarily on the wear and tear to your vehicle,” McKinley told Denver7.