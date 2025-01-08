Colorado doctors, liquor store owners react to surgeon general's alcohol advisory

DENVER — U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory highlighting alcohol consumption as a leading cause of preventable cancer, after tobacco and obesity.

The advisory comes with a proposal to apply cancer warning labels to alcohol bottles.

"Considerable evidence supports the use of health warning labels, including promising evidence toward their role in raising awareness about alcohol-related risks," Dr. Murthy said in his advisory.



The proposal would be the first change to alcohol warning labels in 35 years. While alcohol use is common, the surgeon general said not enough is being done to educate the public.

"72% of U.S. adults reported they consumed one or more drinks per week, but less than half of those adults are aware of the relationship between alcohol consumption and cancer risk," the advisory reads.

The advisory attributes 741,300 cancer cases worldwide to alcohol consumption in 2020. In the U.S., there are about 20,000 cancer deaths related to alcohol consumption.

Not everyone is convinced that a warning label is the best path forward.

"I think it's a mistake. There are already a couple surgeon general warnings on the labels, and the cancer risk isn't studied as well [as the other warnings]," said Josh Robinson, president and CEO of Argonaut Wine & Liquor in Denver.

Robinson's family has run Argonaut for decades, and he's seen his fair share of negative impacts on the industry.

"In Colorado, this business is already hurting. And, you know, Colorado is one of the biggest micro-brewing, micro-distilling states in the country. We have a great culture around it. So why put any more stress on, you know, a couple industries that are supporting so many local people?" he said.

Dr. Blake Babcock at AdventHealth Porter acknowledges the risk but realizes that studies about light drinking can be conflicting.

"I do think that you have to be very careful with interpreting those studies with light amount of alcohol drinking," he said. "There are studies that will point to both ways, and when you can usually find studies that point to both ways, we just don't really know yet. But, I do know that when you drink more, your relative risk goes up in proportion to the amount that you're drinking."

While few would argue that your risk of cancer increases the more you drink, Robinson believes the labels won't have the intended effect.

"I don't think it would change anything for people who aren't using the product responsibly. So instead of punishing people who are using the product responsibly, let's focus on making sure those who aren't [using alcohol responsibly] aren't getting it where they don't need to get it," said Robinson.