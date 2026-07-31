This summer, Colorado is celebrating 150 years of statehood. At the same time, the nation is marking America's 250th birthday. In honor of both, Denver7 is taking viewers on a road trip to discover the people, places and stories that built the Colorado we know today.

"Colorado 150 | America 250: The Stories That Shapes Us" is a two-part special hosted by Denver7's community connection reporter Mike Castellucci. He travels from small towns to historic landmarks to show Colorado's history isn't just found in museums, it is still being written today.

Part One takes viewers aboard the Royal Gorge Railroad before winding through the quiet mountain town of Gold Hill, the orchards and vineyards of Palisade, and a Loveland farm that's been in the same family longer than Colorado has been a state. Along the way, viewers will meet the people preserving Colorado's history and discover how the state's past is still shaping communities today.

▶️ Watch Part One

Colorado 150 | America 250: The Stories That Shaped Us | Part 1

Part Two explores another side of Colorado's history: Step inside one of the world's largest private military collections, hike through colorful formations thousands of years old, celebrate generations of memories at Boulder High School and pull up a chair at Denver's oldest restaurant. The journey also includes a stop at a beloved bakery in Guffey and a visit to historic homes preserving the stories of Denver's Chinatown and Molly Brown.

The two-part special presentation is a celebration of the Centennial State's past, present and future.